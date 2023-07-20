Watch Now: Steelers legend Dick LeBeau joined the 'All Things Covered' podcast

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Former Steelers cornerback Bryant McFadden and current Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson host the "All Things Covered" podcast and had on one of the NFL's greatest coaches and players.

Dick LeBeau, Steelers legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer, joined the podcast and shared a great conversation about his tradition of reading "The Night Before Christmas," who his favorite defense was, and much more.