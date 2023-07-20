Watch CBS News
Football

Watch Now: Steelers legend Dick LeBeau joined the 'All Things Covered' podcast

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Former Steelers cornerback Bryant McFadden and current Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson host the "All Things Covered" podcast and had on one of the NFL's greatest coaches and players.

Dick LeBeau, Steelers legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer, joined the podcast and shared a great conversation about his tradition of reading "The Night Before Christmas," who his favorite defense was, and much more.

First published on July 20, 2023 / 7:45 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.