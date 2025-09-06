Watch live: Utica vs. W&J college football live stream

It's a college football Saturday in western Pennsylvania as the Utica Pioneers are set to face the W&J Presidents in the opening week of play for the Presidents' Athletic Conference.

Tune into today's game by watching the video player above, on KDKA+, and through Paramount Plus, and Pluto TV.

Utica, who finished last season a 5-5 record head into today's game against W&J, a team with high expectations after winning a share of the PAC championship a year ago.

W&J was selected as the preseason favorite during the PAC Football Media Day earlier this month.

Head coach Mike Sirianni, in his 23rd year at W&J, said it's an honor to be named the conference favorite, but it doesn't change teh fact that the team still has to go out and perform on the field.

Kickoff from Cameron Stadium in Washington is set for 12 p.m.

PAC Football on KDKA+ and CBS News Pittsburgh

KDKA+ is your home for football in the Presidents' Athletic Conference this year.

All season long, we're bringing you live action from all across our area.

9/6 - Utica at Washington & Jefferson - 12 p.m.

9/13 - Mount Union at Grove City - 1 p.m.

10/11 - Westminster at Washington & Jefferson - 2 p.m.

10/18 - Geneva at Waynesburg - 1 p.m.

10/25 - Westminster at Grove City - 1 p.m.

11/1 - Case Western Reserve at Washington & Jefferson - 6 p.m.

11/15 - Bethany at Allegheny - 1 p.m.