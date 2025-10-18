Watch live: Geneva vs. Waynesburg college football live stream

It's a college football Saturday in western Pennsylvania as the Geneva Golden Tornadoes are set to face the Waynesburg Yellow Jackets this week in the Presidents Athletic Conference.

Tune into today's game by watching the video player above, on KDKA+, and through Paramount Plus, and Pluto TV.

Waynesburg hosts today's game and heads into the contest with a 2-4 record, having lost its last two games against Allegheny and Grove City.

Geneva is 3-3 on the season and bounced back with a high-scoring win over Thiel last week after losing to Grove City two weeks ago.

Both teams in today's game were picked to be middle of the pack teams this year in the PAC preseason poll with Geneva picked to finish 5th and Waynesburg picked to finish 6th out of the 11 teams in the conference.

Kickoff from Wiley Stadium in Waynesburg is set for 1 p.m.

