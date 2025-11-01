Watch CBS News
Watch live: Case Western Reserve vs. W&J college football live stream

Mike Darnay
It's a college football Saturday in western Pennsylvania as the Case Western Reserve Spartans are set to face the Washington & Jefferson Presidents this week in the Presidents Athletic Conference. 

Tune into today's game by watching the video player above, on KDKA+, and through Paramount Plus, and Pluto TV. 

W&J (5-2) hosts today's game and heads into the contest on a five-game winning streak with victories over Grove City, Hiram, Westminster, Saint Vincent, and Waynesburg. During the last three weeks, the W&J defense has held opponents to a combined 17 points.

Case Western Reserve (4-2-1) have also won their last four games with victories over Bethany, Saint Vincent, Allegheny, and Thiel. 

Headed into tonight's game, W&J sits atop the PAC standings with an undefeated conference record. Geneva, Grove City, and Case Western Reserve sit one game behind W&J. 

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at Cameron Stadium in Washington. 

PAC Football on KDKA+ and CBS News Pittsburgh

KDKA+ is your home for football in the Presidents' Athletic Conference this year.

All season long, we're bringing you live action from all across our area.

  • 11/15 - Bethany at Allegheny - 1 p.m. 

