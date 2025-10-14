Washington mayor remains frustrated following deadly shooting

Washington Mayor JoJo Burgess (D) remains frustrated and is issuing a message following a deadly shooting on North Main Street over the weekend. One person died, and another person remains in the hospital.

The deceased victim, Jullian Lassic, was just 20 years old.

"It just seems like every month they're shooting," one resident told KDKA-TV.

It's a frustration felt among many others in Washington. The other victim, a man in his early 30s, is still in the hospital.

The mayor says that since the shooting, rumors and misinformation have swirled, and it's leading to people taking matters into their own hands.

Mayor Burgess is determined to find out what happened and who is responsible.

"I watched a lady cry in my arms because her grandson is gone. There are people who say they know and love this individual, who were there. If you know and love this individual, and if you were there, you need to come and tell our detectives what happened," Mayor Burgess said.

The mayor issued a statement on Tuesday morning to the community, saying that since the incident, there has been a lot of hearsay leading to vigilantism.

"People are reacting to things that have been put out to them, mostly on social media. Social media can be a demon sometimes. They are reacting to that," Mayor Burgess said.

The other victim continues to fight for his life in the hospital. The family of Lassic will lay him to rest in the coming days.