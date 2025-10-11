One killed, one injured in early morning shooting in Washington County

Two people were taken to the hospital, and one of the victims is dead after a shooting in Washington County early on Saturday morning.

Police were called to the scene just before 3 a.m. for the reported shooting outside of Joe's Bakery on Main Street in Washington.

One of the victims, identified by the Washington County Coroner as 20-year-old Julian Lassic, was taken to UPMC Washington Hospital, where he was pronounced dead just before 4 a.m.

The condition of the second victim is not known at this time.

No suspects have been named, but an investigation is underway.

A press conference by the mayor will be held outside of City Hall at 11 a.m.

We have reached out to the Washington Police for more information and are waiting for more.

This is a developing story - stay with KDKA-TV on-air and online for the latest.