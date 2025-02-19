Washington Mall to be demolished, clearing way for redevelopment

The Washington Mall, which has been shuttered for over a decade, is going to be demolished.

Washington County commissioners on Wednesday announced plans to tear down the mall in South Strabane Township. Leaders teased a "recreational vehicle dealership and service center" coming to the site and said other plans for development and revitalization, including retail and dining, will be announced in the spring.

The commissioners said the project will be supported by the newly established Blight Mitigation and Demolition Fund. The hope is that demolishing the mall and repurposing the site will create economic opportunities.

(Photo: Washington County)

"Eliminating blight is essential to sustaining healthy communities, fostering economic development, and improving the quality of life in Washington County. Blighted buildings drain municipal resources, inhibit economic growth, and create negative perceptions of our communities," Commissioner Nick Sherman said in a statement.

Most of the mall will be demolished to make way for other businesses, but leaders say the former Toys 'R Us and Giant Eagle will be renovated and a recreational vehicle dealership will be established there. Leaders didn't name the tenant, only saying it's an "award-winning and respected nationwide brand" with 36 locations across the country.

"While many residents have fond memories of the mall dating back to 1968, we are now looking ahead to a vibrant, mixed-use retail destination that will attract shoppers from across the county and beyond," Sherman said.

"As demolition begins this spring, we are proud to have already secured a major tenant and are working closely with experienced developers to bring additional businesses to the site. We are excited about the potential for growth and renewal that this redevelopment will bring to Washington County."