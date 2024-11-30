Washington County Sheriff's Office alerting residents of phone scam

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Washington County Sheriff's Office is alerting residents after they've received reports of someone calling community members posing as a sheriff's deputy.

The sheriff's office says multiple people say they got a call from a "Deputy Thomas," claiming to be from their warrant division and attempting to collect unpaid fines.

No such deputy exists. The sheriff's office reminds residents that they never call to ask for money.

If you receive one of these calls, you're asked to contact their office immediately.