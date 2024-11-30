Watch CBS News
Local News

Washington County Sheriff's Office alerting residents of phone scam

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Washington County Sheriff's Office alerting residents to phone scam
Washington County Sheriff's Office alerting residents to phone scam 00:31

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Washington County Sheriff's Office is alerting residents after they've received reports of someone calling community members posing as a sheriff's deputy.

The sheriff's office says multiple people say they got a call from a "Deputy Thomas," claiming to be from their warrant division and attempting to collect unpaid fines.

No such deputy exists. The sheriff's office reminds residents that they never call to ask for money.

If you receive one of these calls, you're asked to contact their office immediately.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.