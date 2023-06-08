Washington County mom raises concerns after 6-year-old daughter put on wrong bus

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — A Washington County mother is speaking out after she said her young daughter's school put her on the wrong bus leaving summer school.

"I cried immediately," Corrin Raymond said. "My heart is beating fast now just thinking about it."

Raymond said she was anxiously waiting for her 6-year-old daughter, Asia, at the bus stop when she got a call from the school.

"I got a phone call telling me that she had missed the bus," Raymond said.

She said Asia is an elementary student at Washington Park and was attending summer school at the high school when she missed the bus at dismissal. But instead of calling Raymond to pick up Asia, she said the school decided to put her on another bus before calling to notify her.

"I'm questioning how that even happened," Raymond said. "She a kindergartener, she's 6. You're supposed to be telling her where to go, you're supposed to be directing her, you're supposed to have a paper in your hand with their names, with their bus numbers."

Raymond said at some point on the bus ride home, the driver of the correct bus caught up to Asia and get her on the correct bus.

"I just feel like somebody needs to be held accountable," she said. "I need to be made sure it never happens again."

District superintendent George Lammay does not deny the school dropped the ball. Lammay said he and other leaders have spoken to Raymond multiple times and sent the school police chief to her home.

He says they've also taken a close look at the school's internal practices and talked with the bus company to see how it can change protocol moving forward.

"At no time was her child in danger," Lammay said. "At no time was her child left alone."

Raymond says she can't trust the district to keep her children safe anymore so she withdrew Asia and her brother. She has also hired an attorney.