Washington County man shot to death, coroner says

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) - A man in Washington County is dead after the corner says he was shot.

Police said Thomas Oliver Davis was found shot near the intersection of Baird Avenue and Wilmington Street in Canton Township Friday night.

Washington County 911 received the call at around 7:40 p.m. Friday.

Davis was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

State police are investigating.

First published on December 10, 2022 / 10:28 AM

