Pittsburgh-area man sentenced to prison for raping 12-year-old, officials say

A Washington County man was sentenced to up to 60 years in prison for raping a 12-year-old, state officials said.

The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General said in a news release on Thursday that 63-year-old Miguel Pedrosa pleaded guilty to rape and other sexual abuse of the child. He pleaded guilty to numerous felonies, and as part of a plea agreement, he was sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison.

The news release from Thursday said the abuse happened over months. Officials said an incident was recorded in January, when the child's mother installed a video camera inside her home. The 63-year-old Washington County man was a close acquaintance of the victim.

"This heinous conduct has no place in society, and the plea resolution is effectively a life sentence for the defendant who is already in his sixties," Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday said in the news release. "I commend the Pennsylvania State Police for a sound investigation that led to very serious charges, this conviction, and, we hope, a measure of justice for the victim and their family."

The news release said Pedrosa pleaded guilty to rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, corruption of minors, aggravated indecent assault of a child, indecent assault, and endangering the welfare of a child. No other information about the case was included in the news release.

Senior Deputy Attorney General Alicia Werner prosecuted the case, according to the news release.