Washington County man behind bars for allegedly using a drone to stalk underage girls

By Shelley Bortz, Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CANONSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A Canonsburg man finds himself in the Washington County Jail amid accusations of using a drone to stalk and harass six people - five of them being underaged girls. 

According to police, 44-year-old Michael Brackman allegedly used a drone to follow his victims, with the youngest being 12 years old. 

Brackman is accused of doing this for a year. 

One of the victims, a 13-year-old girl, told police that Brackman's drone followed her between 80 and 90 times, including while she was jumping on a trampoline. 

Another victim reported seeing the drone outside of their bedroom window and that Brackman would leave them handwritten notes with inappropriate messages. 

Now Brackman faces dozens of misdemeanor stalking charges. 

First published on June 13, 2024 / 12:19 PM EDT

