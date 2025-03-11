Washington County director of public affairs arrested in prostitution sting

The director of public affairs for Washington County was arrested after trying to buy sex from an undercover ad, the Ohio attorney general announced.

Fifty-five-year-old Patrick Geho is facing prostitution charges after prosecutors said he was busted by the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force on Friday, March 7.

Geho responded to an undercover ad and arranged to buy sex from some "females," the Ohio attorney general's office said.

After he was arrested, authorities said he identified himself as the director of public relations for Washington County. He was charged in Columbiana County with engaging in prostitution and possession of criminal tools.

The task force also arrested 47-year-old David Saunders of Canton, who prosecutors said was posing as a woman selling sex online.

"Every day and in every area of our state, people from all walks of life are buying sex, and not from willing participants," Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said in a press release. "The criminal behavior of coercion and extortion fuels the demand for human trafficking and continues the cycle. Without demand, traffickers don't have clients and don't need victims."

Yost says people who try to trade money for sex contribute "to the scourge of human trafficking in Ohio."

"I'll say it again: Don't buy sex in Ohio," Yost said. "If you do, you might end up being arrested by our task forces."