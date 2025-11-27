Crashes in Washington County shut down parts of 2 highways on Thanksgiving

Part of an interstate highway in Washington County is shut down due to a deadly crash on Thursday, officials said.

PennDOT said Interstate 79 between Exit 33 and Exit 34 is closed due to a crash. Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Rocco Gagliardi said at least one person was killed in the crash on Interstate 79. It was not immediately known how many vehicles were involved.

Interstate 70 between Exit 11 and Exit 17 was also closed for a crash but reopened around 8:45 p.m. It was not immediately known if there were any injuries or how many vehicles were involved.

Drivers are asked to seek alternative routes as first responders are on the scene. No other information was released about the crashes on Thursday.

Icy roads in Pittsburgh area

In a post on Facebook on Thursday, the Washington County Department of Public Safety said residents should be aware of icy roads.

"Please use extreme caution on any elevated roadways," the post said.

National Weather Service Pittsburgh said a light coating of snow fell on warm roads across the area on Thursday, and wet spots on untreated roads turned into ice after road temperatures dipped below freezing.

"Slick spots remains possible through the overnight. Please exercise caution in evening travel, particularly after the holiday dinner," NWS Pittsburgh advised.