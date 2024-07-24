Pittsburgh-area couple accused of turning home into large-scale lab to make hallucinogens

EIGHTY FOUR, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Washington County couple is facing charges after authorities said they turned their home, where two children lived, into a large-scale manufacturing lab to make hallucinogens and other drugs.

A search warrant at Drew and Lauren Divelbliss' home in Eighty Four on Monday turned up $200,000 worth of illegal narcotics -- including DMT, psilocybin mushrooms and THC products -- and $300,000 in cash, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General said.

"This was a large-scale, highly-profitable manufacturing operation happening with two children at the home, which was essentially converted into a lab to produce illegal substances," Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry said in a news release. "A thorough investigation and great collaboration with law enforcement partners resulted in the shutdown of this production operation and intervention to protect the children."

Authorities said agents seized about 1,500 grams of DMT, which is a strong psychedelic, valued at $150,000. They also allegedly found 300 grams of THC shatter, psilocybin mushrooms, hundreds of packages of THC edibles, 10 pounds of marijuana and $300,000 in vacuum-sealed bags, the attorney general's office said.

Both Drew and Lauren Divelbliss are charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and two felony counts of endangering the welfare of children.

Multiple agencies helped with the investigation, and Pennsylvania State Police had to help secure the scene for the search because of the highly toxic chemicals involved.