70-year-old man severely injured in Washington County hit-and-run crash

A 41-year-old woman was charged after a 70-year-old man was severely injured in a hit-and-run crash on Monday in Canton Township, Washington County.

Surveillance video shows the moment the driver of a car comes around Berthel Avenue, turns onto Grove Avenue and strikes a man crossing the street around noon. The impact of the collision caused his grocery bags to go flying in the air.

Diana Simons was doing some digging in front of her home when she heard the crash. At first, she thought someone had hit a neighbor's trash cans.

"It sounded like a thump," Simons said. "Then I realized the man that I saw walking up the hill wasn't here. He was lying there."

She said the woman driving the car briefly stopped up the hill and turned her head around before talking to another driver and leaving the scene. Simons said that the other driver told her the suspect told her to keep going.

Greene Washington Regional Police Chief William DeForte said surveillance video helped them track down the suspect's car and then the suspect, 41-year-old Gina Dalessandro.

"The supervisors of Canton Township were extraordinarily concerned about this particular case. They had asked us to work round the clock until we found the suspect," DeForte said.

DeForte said Dalessandro told officers she dozed off a couple of times while driving.

"Her initial statement was, 'I thought I hit a deer,'" DeForte said.

However, DeForte said if she hit a deer, there would be more damage to the front of the car.

"Most of the damage to the vehicle was up in the windshield area, which would lead us to believe that when the vehicle struck him in the legs, it threw his body up and inward," DeForte said.

They arrested her on charges including aggravated assault and accidents involving an injury.

The victim, Robert Pebley, a retired college professor, is currently recovering from serious injuries. His family said he has two broken legs and ribs, a fractured spine, a collapsed lung, and internal bleeding. He remains in the ICU after having major spinal surgery.

"I hope that justice is served. I feel really bad for the gentleman," Simons said.

Dalessandro remains in Washington County Jail on $50,000 bail. Her preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 29.