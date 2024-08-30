Watch CBS News
Potentially armed man barricades himself in Washington County building, authorities say

By Ricky Sayer

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — A potentially armed man has barricaded himself in a building in Washington County on Friday night, authorities said. 

It all started around 5:30 p.m. on East Maiden Street in Washington. There is a large police presence at the scene, including SWAT officers. 

No other information was released. It is not clear if there are any injuries. 

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available  

