Warm Wednesday with stormy conditions expected late in the afternoon | First Alert Weather Day

Any Alert Days Ahead? Today is a FAWD due to a storm chance with just an overall busy weather day. Fast-moving storms are the biggest concern. There is a 'low' tornado risk as well. Higher elevations have Winter Weather Advisories in effect beginning at 1 a.m. Thursday due to snow and wind.

Aware: Yesterday's high hit 67 degrees.

There's a chance for stormy weather today, with the biggest concern being fast-moving storms potentially causing straight-line wind damage. Large hail and even a tornado can't be ruled out. Severe weather chances peak from 4 p.m. - 9 p.m., with severe weather being unlikely outside of that time.

Severe weather outlook: March 5, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

The reason for our severe weather chances will be a powerful upper low that is slowly churning across the U.S. This system should bring us four and maybe five rounds of rain and storms. By the time you are reading this, we will probably have seen our first two rounds sliding through. The second occurs from around 8 a.m. to noon. I have a big gap in the rain heading into the afternoon. Rain chances return after 4 p.m. with stormy isolated cells racing through our area. With the jet stream set up right on top of us, we will see an unstable atmosphere with plenty of instability and lift available. Shear levels, or the amount of 'spin' in the atmosphere will also be moderate Wednesday afternoon. This means we can't rule out a tornado or two.

Pittsburgh area forecast: March 5, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

Wednesday won't actually be a washout though, with a big gap in rain expected as we head into the afternoon. I expect sunshine and highs in the mid-60s during this time. After 9 p.m., there will still be a chance for some light rain as we cool down. Rain showers turn to snow showers Thursday morning. There will be enough snow to impact travel in the Laurel Highlands and Ridges on Thursday morning.

High temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday: March 5, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

First Alert Weather headlines: March 5, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

Temperatures will be cooler for the rest of the week, with a rain-snow mix expected on Friday through Saturday that could be heavy enough to put a dusting of snow on the ground briefly.

The 7-Day Forecast: March 5, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

