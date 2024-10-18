Pittsburgh in for dry weather and above average temperatures through the weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - High pressure has parked overhead this morning leading to clear skies and calm winds across Western Pennsylvania and Northern West Virginia.

This will allow temperatures to bottom out in the low to mid-30s for most locations this morning. Areas of valley and river fog are likely as well through around or just after sunrise. A Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory are in effect for most of our coverage area through 9 a.m., but that should quickly not become an issue once daytime heating commences.

Expect a mainly sunny, dry, mild afternoon with temperatures that will rebound into the mid to upper 60s. Overnight, clear skies, dry air, and light winds will once again allow temperatures to drop into the low to mid-30s, but fewer folks should see a freeze tonight compared to Friday morning.

Expect a stretch of well above normal temperatures to continue from Saturday onward into the end of next week. Highs will reach the low 70s on Saturday, and low to mid 70s on Sunday. Southerly and southwest winds ahead of a cold front on Wednesday evening will likely bolster temperatures even more by next Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Not only are we expecting a warming trend, but a prolonged dry stretch is anticipated as well. Drought conditions have largely remained steady across our region with the most severe drought across Southwest PA and Northern WV. Drought is not only a problem locally, but nationally as well with nearly 80% of the Contiguous United States under some form of abnormally dry to exception drought conditions.

Our next opportunity for a few showers will not arrive until next Wednesday into Thursday and even then, the wave of low pressure passing through the region currently does not have much moisture projected to flow into it, so rain chances are low at the present moment.

