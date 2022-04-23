Pittsburgh Weather: Warm and sunny weekend continues into Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We hit the mid-80s this afternoon with lots of sunshine!

We'll try to repeat the same forecast tomorrow! Morning lows will be around 60° for the start of the day, so very mild conditions after a clear night.

KDKA Weather Center

Monday will also be very warm in the afternoon with highs in the low 80s.

However, we're tracking a cold front moving through Monday evening. This could bring along some storms that could be strong. So we're keeping a close eye on it.

Temperatures crash back into the 60s Tuesday.

We'll have partly to mostly cloudy skies for then and Wednesday with temperatures that day hovering in the 40s.

Skies clear out Thursday, and we'll return those temperatures back into the 60s for the rest of the weekend.

Looking ahead to next weekend for the Pittsburgh marathon: unfortunately, it's trending wet for both the 5K Saturday and the marathon/half-marathon on Sunday with temperatures in the 50s/60s.

