Wanted sex offender apprehended by Westmoreland Co. Sheriff's Deputies

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Sheriff's Deputies in Westmoreland County have apprehended a man who was wanted for failing to attend sex offender treatment. 

The Sheriff's Office says that Nash Bennett, of Blairsville was taken into custody on Thursday morning.

A warrant had been issued for Bennett after he failed to attend sex offender treatment. 

Last year, Bennett pleaded guilty to charges involving the contact or communication with a minor and sexual abuse. 

Bennett was taken to the Westmoreland County Prison.

It's unclear what new charges he could be facing. 

First published on August 26, 2022 / 1:51 AM

