Wanted sex offender apprehended by Westmoreland Co. Sheriff's Deputies

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Sheriff's Deputies in Westmoreland County have apprehended a man who was wanted for failing to attend sex offender treatment.

The Sheriff's Office says that Nash Bennett, of Blairsville was taken into custody on Thursday morning.

Westmoreland County Sheriff's Office

A warrant had been issued for Bennett after he failed to attend sex offender treatment.

Last year, Bennett pleaded guilty to charges involving the contact or communication with a minor and sexual abuse.

Bennett was taken to the Westmoreland County Prison.

It's unclear what new charges he could be facing.