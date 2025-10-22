Wanted man sought after walking away from hospital, North Huntingdon police say

Police are searching for a man accused of leading police officers on a vehicle chase that ended in a crash over the weekend.

The North Huntingdon Police Department said Noah Winstead passed an officer on Route 30 on Sunday. Police said when the officer checked the license plate on the vehicle, he was notified that the red Chevy Malibu was stolen out of Clairton and initiated a traffic stop.

Police said Winstead pulled over, but as the officer got out of his vehicle, Winstead took off, sending police on a chase through North Huntingdon.

Video from Luminous Smiles Dental Studio shows the end of that chase, when Winstead crashed into multiple cars at the intersection of Route 30 and Carpenter Lane.

Police said Winstead and his wife, Kaylee Winstead, were both arrested at the scene. Police said both have warrants for their arrests out of Allegheny County.

Both were later taken to Forbes Hospital for evaluation for possible injuries suffered during the crash, and both were admitted to stay at the hospital overnight. However, North Huntingdon police said Noah Winstead apparently walked out of the hospital unseen on Monday morning.

North Huntingdon police and the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office are working to track him down. They're asking anyone who may have seen Winstead or know where he is to call the police.

Winstead faces a slew of charges related to the crash, including fleeing police, aggravated assault by vehicle, recklessly endangering another person, and receiving stolen property.

Kaylee Winstead is charged with receiving stolen property and resisting arrest. She remains in the hospital.