Walnut Grill in Fox Chapel hit with consumer alert after inspector finds 11 dead mice and rodent droppings

The Walnut Grill in Fox Chapel was hit with a consumer alert after an inspector found nearly a dozen dead mice and rodent droppings, according to a report.

The Allegheny County Health Department issued the consumer alert for the Walnut Grill on Freeport Road after an inspection on Thursday.

The inspection report lists several violations, including three that are considered high risk, meaning they may lead directly to food-borne illnesses, the Health Department says.

One of the violations was for pest management. An inspector reported finding 11 dead mice in areas like the bar and the staff locker room and a live mouse was "observed fleeing from the seating area."

The Health Department says "numerous" rodent droppings were spotted in multiple areas of the facility including the bar area, behind refrigeration equipment and in the dry food storage area.

According to the report, a "black mold like substance and pink sludge" were found in the kitchen ice machine, and there was "excessive grease accumulation" in parts of the kitchen.

The report also says three staff members were seen smoking and coming back to work without properly washing their hands.

Walnut Grill also has locations in Robinson, Washington and Wexford.

The consumer alert was still posted to the Health Department's website as of 1 p.m. on Friday.