Walnut Capital in talks to extend Bakery Square

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One of the East End's top developments could be in store for another expansion.

Walnut Capital in Shadyside is in preliminary talks about a zoning change that would extend the Bakery Square footprint into the Village of Eastside Shopping Center as well as an adjacent lot.

The lot they're looking into is the one that once housed Club One Fitness.

Along with those properties, they're also targeting the former Matthews International Building.

