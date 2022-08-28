'Wags, Whiskers, and Wings of Summer' Fundraiser helps Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Saturday was the annual summer fundraiser for the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh.

Over 500 corporate sponsors and animal lovers across the city came together at the shelter on the East Side for the "Wags, Whiskers, and Wings of Summer Party."

Guests were treated to craft cocktails, live outdoor music, an auction, and interactions with adorable, adoptable pets.

They were able to raise close to $1 million.

"It's the lifeblood of our organization, it enables us to do all the good deeds that we do," said Gerry Delon, Executive Director of the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh. "Last year, we adopted over 6,000 animals, we'll do more than that this year and it really allows us to do everything that we do each and every day throughout the year."

All of the money raised goes toward helping support life-saving outreach and community programs.

Humane Animal Rescue said they care for over 26,000 animals each year at their two shelters and the wildlife rehabilitation center.