Watch CBS News
Local News

Voting begins for Pennsylvania's Trail of the Year award

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Voting begins for Pennsylvania's Trail of the Year award
Voting begins for Pennsylvania's Trail of the Year award 00:15

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pennsylvanians can now nominate their favorite hiking spot for the 2023 Trail of the Year award.

The goal is to build enthusiasm for trails and raise awareness about the value of the state's network.

The winning trail will get a marker, a commemorative poster distributed statewide, a promotion on ExplorePaTrails, and a grant.

You can make your submission online through November 11.

First published on October 11, 2022 / 7:39 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.