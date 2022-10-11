Voting begins for Pennsylvania's Trail of the Year award

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pennsylvanians can now nominate their favorite hiking spot for the 2023 Trail of the Year award.

The goal is to build enthusiasm for trails and raise awareness about the value of the state's network.

The winning trail will get a marker, a commemorative poster distributed statewide, a promotion on ExplorePaTrails, and a grant.

You can make your submission online through November 11.