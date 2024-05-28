Volunteers clean up Pittsburgh's Manchester neighborhood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Manchester neighborhood on the North Side of Pittsburgh is looking good after some helping hands cleaned up the area.

There was no fear of dirty hands Tuesday morning for the Rivers Gives Team from Rivers Casino Pittsburgh. They partnered with community development organization Manchester Citizens Corporation and the Manchester Historic Society for landscaping projects to clean up and beautify the Manchester neighborhood.

"When you have boots on the ground in the community, it's certainly different than just giving a check," said Rahmon Hart, Three Rivers Gives director of community Relations. "Giving back is really important. Our team members are from the community, they're from the city of Pittsburgh, I'm from Manchester."

Together, about fifteen people cleaned up two sites.

"It's a very proud community. So, walking around we've got two schools in the neighborhood, a charter school, a Pittsburgh Public elementary school," said Lashawn Burton-Faulk, the Manchester Citizen's Corporation executive director.

From school-aged students to adults, this cleanup lets people know their neighborhood is seen and cared for. They started with cleaning out North Avenue and Allegheny Avenue and one of the entrances to the historic area.

"It's a great historic district. It's really important to the city. We also have a lot of history here, but we're losing some of those houses so keeping it clean, picking up trash, getting rid of weeds, that gets rid of blight, and crime and dark corners and things like that," said Linda Hansen with the Manchester Historic Society.

What you see impacts how you feel and treat your space. It's practicing giving back, to better the lives of neighbors today and year-round. The next cleanup for the Rivers Gives Team will take place in June, with Allegheny Cleanways and Friends of the Riverfront.