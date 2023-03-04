Watch CBS News
Virtual reality could assist in mental health therapy

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Virtual reality has transformed video gaming, but researchers at Michigan State University believe it can also revolutionize healthcare.

They are currently testing to see whether VR can help in-home caregivers better maintain their mental well-being through a quick escape.

Researchers believe the possibilities of the technology may be limitless.

"Working with this project and having the experience, and having the contact with different people who are experts in the field, really makes me feel that there are so many things that we can do to improve the care," Ph.D. candidate, Mohammed Alanazi, said.

Several virtual reality apps already exist. They work with smartphones to help people de-stress through meditation.

