Man seen in video using racial slurs at woman in Rostraver Township Walmart under investigation

A man seen in a video using racial slurs at a woman at the Walmart in Rostraver Township is under investigation.

Pennsylvania State Police said in a news release on Monday that the original investigation of the "viral video" was handled by the Rostraver Township Police Department, but has since been referred to the state police's Criminal Investigation Unit.

In the video, a man with a cellphone went up to a woman shopping at Walmart, asking her personal questions about her finances and using racial slurs. The man used the N-word and other racial slurs in the video.

The woman, who reported the incident to law enforcement, is an immigrant from Liberia who runs a grocery store in Charleroi. She told KDKA that she is willing to let the matter go, saying the man later came to her store and left an apology note.

"It's not something I will forget, but I believe in forgiveness," the woman, Augusta Goll, told KDKA. "He needs help."

State police said in Monday's news release that its investigation "remains very active, with multiple interviews being conducted and multiple pieces of information and evidence being gathered." Troopers are working with police in Rostraver, the FBI and the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office on the case.

Anyone with additional information regarding the case can contact the state police in Belle Vernon at 724-929-6262. No other information was released on Monday.

"Additional information will be released as it becomes publicly available through our official channels," the news release added.