Video shows tornado in Westmoreland County

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) -- A tornado touched down in Westmoreland County on Wednesday.

Viewer video from Latrobe showed the tornado, which the National Weather Service said touched down near McChesneytown. There's not a rating for it yet, but it reportedly broke a window and damaged trees.

A screenshot from a video taken in Latrobe shows a tornado on May 29, 2024. (Photo: Courtney Thomas)

The National Weather Service is going out to do a survey of the area.

Wednesday's twister was the 12th tornado so far this year in western Pennsylvania and Westmoreland County's third. The National Weather Service's Pittsburgh office, which also covers parts of West Virginia and Ohio, has recorded 21.

Why has Pittsburgh seen so many tornadoes this year?

Tornado season usually peaks around June in western Pennsylvania, but May has seen several.

NWS Pittsburgh meteorologist Fred McMullen said the lack of cold air this winter plays a big part in why there are so many and why they're so early.

"When you don't have those cold winters and you go into a warm season pretty quickly in spring, you get that moisture up here, you get the wind shear with the system," McMullen told KDKA-TV earlier this month.

He said we're also coming out of El Niño into a La Niña, and that pattern has brought severe weather before.