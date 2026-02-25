Video shows Ohio police suspect pop out of trash can, startling sanitation worker

A video shows an Ohio sanitation worker getting the scare of a lifetime when a man wanted by police popped out of a trash can.

Dashcam footage posted on Facebook by Huber Heights police shows the worker rolling a trash can up to the back of the truck and flipping off the lid. But what he finds inside sends him reeling back. He begins to hop back and forth, pointing at the trash can as a police cruiser, which is parked behind the garbage truck, starts to roll forward.

That's when a man pops his head out.

A suspect startled an Ohio sanitation worker when he hopped out of a trash can, Huber Heights police said. (Photo: Huber Heights police/Facebook)

The man inside the trash can hops over the edge and hits the ground running, and the footage shows a police officer chasing after him around the corner and down the street.

Police said it all began when an officer pulled a vehicle over on Monday. But the driver got out and ran, and police said they set up a perimeter after briefly losing sight of the suspect. That's when the sanitation worker stumbled upon him.

"As luck would have it, 'Oscar the Grouch' — as we've nicknamed our suspect — appeared at just the right place and the right time," police wrote in their social media post.

Crediting an officer's "impressive athletic ability and swift response," police said the suspect was quickly arrested. He was taken into custody without injury, police said. Officials didn't release his name.

The video has since gone viral, racking up 1.4 million views with over 5,600 likes on Facebook as of Wednesday.