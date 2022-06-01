Victor Steban pleads guilty to double homicide during days-long crime spree

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A man accused of killing a couple during a days-long crime spree in Westmoreland County pleaded guilty to all charges.

Victor Steban was charged with killing Jake Erdeljac and Mara Casale, shooting them at their home in Penn Township last year.

(Photo: Robert Erdeljac)

Steban was charged in connection with a slew of other crimes, including a fire at his own home and multiple drive-by shootings, one of which police said targeted former national Pagan leader Dennis Katoona.

Police said he also tried to carjack two men as officers were closing in on him on Route 30 after a large manhunt.

Prosecutors planned to seek the death penalty for Steban if he went to trial. As part of the deal, he'll serve a sentence of life in prison.

"This plea ensures that he will never walk the streets as a free man or threaten our community again," Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said in a statement.

Erdeljac's father told KDKA he believes justice has been served.

A man accused killing a Penn Twp. couple in their home last May plead guilty to all charges this morning. Victor Steban showed no emotion in court during his sentencing. The Westmoreland Co. DA said this plea “ensures he will never walk the streets as a free man again.” @KDKA pic.twitter.com/PIA43fA6qY — Erika Stanish (@Erika_Stanish) June 1, 2022

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.