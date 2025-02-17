Verona residents demanding change as drivers ignore speed limit, stop signs at intersection

People who live near an intersection in Verona are tired of seeing driver after driver ignore the speed limit and the stop signs.

Verona's mayor told KDKA-TV that the borough has had several complaints about drivers running stop signs near the Ridge and Seldon Avenue intersection.

The flashing red lights on each sign are hard to miss, and neighbors want the borough to do something else to slow drivers down.

"I'll stand, kind of, partially in the road, a little bit, just kind of get them to slow down. Most of the time, four [times] out of 10, I get the finger," said resident Ryun Heilman-Kopps.

Heilman-Kopps, a father of four, lives on Ridge Avenue.

"I see them all blowing stop signs. I watched a cop pull over a garbage truck, a person blowing this stop sign," Heilman-Kopps said.

KDKA-TV learned the intersection used to have speed bumps, but the Verona Borough Council never replaced them.

"I honestly don't know [why speed bumps weren't replaced]. They probably got worn out in the wintertime. I'm not making excuses," said Verona Mayor David Ricupero.

Verona's mayor admits there is a problem and more needs to be done.

He noted a speed sign, flashing red lights at all three stop signs, and occasional police enforcement at the intersection.

"We are doing what we can. Council has talked to the engineer about putting a speed hump like they have in the city down on the street. They are in the process of researching that," Mayor Ricupero said.

"[The] only thing I can promise is to keep after the board and get this problem resolved because it is a problem down at this intersection here, and there are kids that play down here, and it is a concern.

Mayor Ricupero also voiced his support for the installation of speed bumps to deter speeding drivers.

Heilman-Kopps wants the problem fixed sooner rather than later.

"Eventually, somebody is going to get hurt or killed. Do you really want that on your conscience? Be proactive, not reactive," Heilman-Kopps said in a plea to borough councilmembers.

KDKA-TV also contacted the Verona borough manager and the borough council's president but didn't hear back.