Homeowner shot multiple times during Verona home invasion

Police are searching for a suspect after a homeowner was shot multiple times during a home invasion in Verona Borough.

Verona Borough Police Chief Thomas Dessell said that his department and other neighboring police agencies were called to respond to a shooting that happened along Vogels Lane on Sunday night.

Allegheny County Police later said their department was called for assistance and that their Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.

Police said the shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday and that the man who was shot was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday night along Vogels Lane in Verona Borough.Sources tell KDKA that someone tried breaking into a home and the person who lived there was shot. KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

The early investigation into the shooting, according to police, appears to show that an unknown suspect entered the home and the shooting then occurred inside the residence.

Sources tell KDKA that police are now searching for the suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.