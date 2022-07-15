Verizon working to replace pole and wires following crash in Shaler Township

SHALER (KDKA) - A head's up for drivers in Shaler Township, a closure will last most of the morning.

Soose Road between Wible Run Road and Venice Drive is currently closed as Verizon workers replace a pole and wires that came down in an overnight crash.

Shaler Police say the closure could last until noon.

The condition of the driver and the cause of the crash are unknown at this time.

