Watch CBS News
Local News

Verizon working to replace pole and wires following crash in Shaler Township

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

SHALER (KDKA) - A head's up for drivers in Shaler Township, a closure will last most of the morning.

Soose Road between Wible Run Road and Venice Drive is currently closed as Verizon workers replace a pole and wires that came down in an overnight crash.

Shaler Police say the closure could last until noon.

The condition of the driver and the cause of the crash are unknown at this time.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

First published on July 15, 2022 / 8:50 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.