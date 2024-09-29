Verdugo hits go-ahead single as Yankees end regular season with 6-4 win over Pirates

Alex Verdugo hit a go-ahead, two-run single with the bases loaded and two outs in the eighth inning, and the New York Yankees ended the regular season with a 6-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

Struggling for most of the second half, Verdugo snapped a 4-all tie by hitting a fastball from Carmen Mlodzinski into right field to score Austin Wells and Jasson Domínguez. Wells was hit by a pitch from Colin Holderman (3-6), and Domínguez walked.

Following a walk by Jon Berti, Verdugo delivered his fourth hit in 24 at-bats with the bases loaded. Acquired from Boston in December, Verdugo batted .233 in his first season with the Yankees.

Luke Weaver (7-3) stranded a runner in the eighth and Clay Holmes struck out Oneil Cruz on a sweeper for his 30th save in 43 chances. It was Holmes' first save since Aug. 30 against St. Louis.

AL East champion New York (94-68) clinched home-field advantage throughout the American League playoffs Saturday when the Cleveland Guardians lost to the Houston Astros.

Pittsburgh (76-86) matched its record from last year and finished its sixth straight losing season.

Trent Grisham hit a two-run homer two pitches in and had an RBI single after being a late addition to the Yankees' lineup. Aaron Judge was scratched shortly before a 91-minute rain delay at the start.

Pitching in the rain, Clarke Schmidt allowed four runs and four hits in four-plus innings in an audition for New York's postseason rotation a day after rookie Luis Gil gave up four homers in similar conditions.

Schmidt exited after walking Bryan Reynolds. Mark Leiter Jr. gave up a tying double to Joey Bart.

Pittsburgh starter Bailey Falter allowed four runs and four hits in three innings.

IN THE SEATS

The Yankees drew 3,309,838 for 79 home dates, a slight increase from 3,269,016 for 80 home dates in 2023 when they won 82 games. New York had 17 sellouts, the third-most at the current Yankee Stadium and their most since having 23 in 2018

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: 1B Anthony Rizzo, who fractured the fourth and fifth fingers in his right hand Saturday, was not put on the injured list and will get treatment. … RHP Jake Cousins (right pectoral strain) threw on back-to-back days before taking Sunday off. He is to throw again on Monday, have a bullpen session on Tuesday and face hitters on Thursday. … INF DJ LeMahieu (right hip impingement) will participate in workouts ahead of the AL Division Series.

UP NEXT

Pirates: Open spring training at the Orioles on Feb. 22 in Sarasota, Florida.

Yankees: RHP Gerrit Cole starts Game 1 of the Division Series on Saturday in the Bronx against Baltimore or Kansas City.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB