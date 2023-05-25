Verbal abuse from parents and coaches at center of umpire shortage in Pittsburgh area

Verbal abuse from parents and coaches at center of umpire shortage

Verbal abuse from parents and coaches at center of umpire shortage

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Local umpire chapters are struggling to find people to work little league games across the region, especially because of screaming of hollering from parents and coaches.

Levi Greenfield, 12, loves playing baseball.

"It's something I look forward to every week," Levi said.

He's a shortstop and pitcher for the Squirrel Hill Baseball Association.

"When I get up there, I like to look at my mom in the seats and she cheers me on," Greenfield said.

This isn't the case for all parents or even coaches. Dave Gregory is the president of the Pittsburgh Umpire Association. He has spent 23 years as an umpire.

"They just feel like they have a right to scream at us," Gregory said.

While the game may remain America's favorite pastime, these days he's noticed parents and coaches heckling at umpires at little league games.

"You go out there in the heat, you put on all that equipment, and you know you're running around the field trying to do the best job you can and people just yell at you," Gregory said.

It's causing a shortage. Gregory lost three umps this season, with two of them saying they had enough of the verbal abuse and the extra hours filling shifts. For many, it's also a second job.

"They've told me that they're tired of it and for what we get paid, it's just not worth it," Gregory said.

Randy Frankel of the baseball association said COVID and tournaments are also playing factors.

"The pay for these tournaments for the umpires is substantially higher than what we would pay the umpires or what other communities would pay the umps," Frankel said.

Levi's mom, Liz, hopes others can realize the consequences of their actions.

"Keep the game on the field and remember that they're their kids," Liz said.

Because after all, it's just a game.

"Let the kids play ball and have a good time," Gregory said.

Gregory said he used to be able to get a fill-in umpire on the day of a game. Now he needs three to four days to find someone, and recruiting new umps isn't easy because the costs for equipment can add up to $500.