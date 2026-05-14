Vendors happy to return to Pittsburgh's Farmers' Market despite recent violence

On Thursday morning, the Farmers Market returned to Market Square after last year's renovations. But with recent concerns about crime in the area and challenges for local vendors, what's the energy like this season?

Vendors are saying they're very happy to be back at Market Square and positive about business going forward. After changes last year and having to be set up at PPG Plaza, they believe the newly renovated Market Square is the best place to be.

"It's nice to be back in Market Square," said Deanne Caruso, owner of Search Light.

"Very happy to be back. There's been lots of changes over the year, but I'm glad to be back," said Jessica Bruster, co-owner of Batch.

The return comes as Market Square has faced growing concerns over crime and public safety. This includes recent juvenile issues and a deadly shooting. A temporary chaperone policy was placed on April 30th for those younger than 18 to help mitigate issues.

"It's everywhere you can't focus on that. You have to just find the positive cause when you look, it's there," said Caruso.

"People get their information from a lot of sources from people who may not be down here day to day, but if you keep your wits about you… I think almost any city is a fun spot and vibrant spot," said Eric Pierce, Market Manager of Amazing Books and Records.

While at the farmers' market, a private security presence was noticeable. Pittsburgh Public Safety says officers are regularly patrolling through Market Square. Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership says they have zero safety concerns. For the vendors, they say it's not stopping them from showing up.

"We're excited, it's one of our favorite things to do. The market is always a happy place, and people are excited to be out and excited for spring," said Eric Ackland, Boss Book Monger of Amazing Books and Records.

And for some vendors, it's not just the location that is of their concern. While the farmer's market is a springtime tradition, this year's weather has posed a challenge.

"So far, we've been able to keep things okay. Not sure how much yet, the stowed fruit and the apple crops have been hit, but we've been hit hard across Pittsburgh because of the crazy weather," said Mary Windstein, Market Manager of Jose Quiroz farm.

Even with those challenges, Windstein and others say they are ready for the season ahead.

"We love to see people, and you have your regular and people who come from out of town, it's just a great time," said Windstein.

The farmers' market will take place every Thursday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., featuring local food, flowers, books, and more vendors.