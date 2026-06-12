Vendors approve of new location of Three Rivers Arts Festival

As the Three Rivers Arts Festival turns toward its final weekend in Pittsburgh, the skies were cloud-covered but dry over the Cultural District on Friday. It was an improvement over the rain and storms that swept through the area the day before, and hopefully a beacon of hope for the next couple of days.

So far, the vendors say they've been happy with the festival's new home at Arts Landing.

"We love the festival in general, the music, the people," said Jeannine Hine of Vessel Studio Glass, who's marking her 18th year at the festival. "The location is great for us. We are locals, so we really enjoy the proximity to our house and our studio."

"I love the festive music, and the many people [who] visit," said Sumiyo Toribe, a Japanese fine artist who lives in Millbury, Massachusetts. This is her third year as a vendor at the festival.

"They have a good response, and I get good sales, too," she added.

With the final weekend on the way, the list of performers on the Dollar Bank Stage will become a lot more familiar, with country duo The War and Treaty scheduled to perform Friday night, and Joan Osborne on Saturday.

"Saturday and Sunday are always the best days," said Hine. "A lot of people come out, everyone's off work, and the music's really great. Not that it's not great now, but the headliners are usually on the weekend."

With more musical artists performing at the acoustic stage on the Rachel Carson Bridge, there are acts and genres for all music lovers to enjoy. Besides the music and overall environment, vendors and visitors agree on their approval of Arts Landing as a venue.

"There's a lot of energy here," said Hine. "We're really glad it finally landed in one spot, actually, so year after year, it's going to stay here."