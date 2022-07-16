Venango County man found guilty after sending harassing letters to judge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A jury found a Venango County man guilty of misdemeanor harassment for sending harassing letters to a judge in Butler County.

According to the Butler Eagle, Daniel Colorado Jones sent letters referencing Nazis to Judge Timothy McCune, his wife and his neighbors. Jones sent the letters after he was convicted of driving under the influence by the judge.

He told the court that he sent the letters to say that McCune had no respect for people who appear before him.