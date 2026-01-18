Woman in custody after allegedly stabbing patient to death at Venango County assisted living facility

A woman was found stabbed to death in her room at an assisted living facility in Venango County over the weekend.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday morning, just before 9 a.m., they were called to the Sugar Valley Lodge's cabin, Polk Living Center, in Polk, for a report that a patient had been stabbed multiple times.

Once troopers arrived, they found 60-year-old Mary Gruphofer of Polk dead in her room.

Not long after discovering the woman dead, troopers took 48-year-old Dyan Diven into custody and charged her with criminal homicide.

She was arraigned and denied bail; now she is being held in the Venango County Jail.

State police said that the incident is "pending further investigation and court proceedings."