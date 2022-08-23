Vehicle pulled from Allegheny River in Oakmont

OAKMONT, Pa. (KDKA) — A vehicle was pulled from the Allegheny River in Oakmont on Tuesday.

Crews were called to the river just south of the Oakmont Yacht Club after kayakers reported seeing two vehicles in the water. Water rescue teams from Oakmont, Monroeville and Blawnox searched the river and found a 1980s Pontiac Firebird.

Update water rescue teams from Oakmont, Monroeville, and Blawnox found a car spotted in the Allegheny River not far from the Oakmont Yacht Club.@KDKA pic.twitter.com/4Lq7kRmDKs — Jennifer Borrasso (@JenBorrasso) August 23, 2022

The Oakmont police chief said a second car was never found. It is not clear why the vehicle was in the water.

