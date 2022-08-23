Vehicle pulled from Allegheny River in Oakmont
OAKMONT, Pa. (KDKA) — A vehicle was pulled from the Allegheny River in Oakmont on Tuesday.
Crews were called to the river just south of the Oakmont Yacht Club after kayakers reported seeing two vehicles in the water. Water rescue teams from Oakmont, Monroeville and Blawnox searched the river and found a 1980s Pontiac Firebird.
The Oakmont police chief said a second car was never found. It is not clear why the vehicle was in the water.
