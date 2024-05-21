Vehicle crashes into martial arts studio in Pine Township

PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A car slammed into a martial arts studio in Pine Township on Monday night.

The crash happened at Rothrock's Kung Fu and Tai Chi studio on Perry Highway.

A car crashed into a martial arts studio along Perry Highway in Pine Township on Monday. A class was in session at the time, but all of the students were in the back of the studio and no one was hurt. KDKA

The owner tells KDKA that there was a class in session at the time of the crash, but all of the students were in the back of the studio when one of the parents in their Tesla slammed into the building.

No one was hurt.

It's unclear what led up to the crash at this time.