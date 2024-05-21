Vehicle crashes into martial arts studio in Pine Township
PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A car slammed into a martial arts studio in Pine Township on Monday night.
The crash happened at Rothrock's Kung Fu and Tai Chi studio on Perry Highway.
The owner tells KDKA that there was a class in session at the time of the crash, but all of the students were in the back of the studio when one of the parents in their Tesla slammed into the building.
No one was hurt.
It's unclear what led up to the crash at this time.