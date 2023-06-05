Vehicle crashes into Washington County Dairy Queen

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) -- A vehicle crashed into a Dairy Queen in Washington County Monday, leaving behind a giant hole.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. at the Dairy Queen on East Wylie Avenue in Washington.

(Photo: NewsChopper 2/KDKA)

Minor injuries were reported but no one was taken to the hospital.

It's unclear what the extent of the damage is, but when NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene, there was a large hole near the drive-thru.

There's been no word on what led up to the crash.