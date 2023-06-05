Watch CBS News
Local News

Vehicle crashes into Washington County Dairy Queen

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Vehicle crashes into Washington County Dairy Queen
Vehicle crashes into Washington County Dairy Queen 00:30

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) -- A vehicle crashed into a Dairy Queen in Washington County Monday, leaving behind a giant hole. 

The crash happened around 4 p.m. at the Dairy Queen on East Wylie Avenue in Washington. 

kdka-car-into-dairy-queen-2.png
(Photo: NewsChopper 2/KDKA)

Minor injuries were reported but no one was taken to the hospital. 

It's unclear what the extent of the damage is, but when NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene, there was a large hole near the drive-thru.

There's been no word on what led up to the crash. 

First published on June 5, 2023 / 7:55 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.