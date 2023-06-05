Vehicle crashes into Washington County Dairy Queen
WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) -- A vehicle crashed into a Dairy Queen in Washington County Monday, leaving behind a giant hole.
The crash happened around 4 p.m. at the Dairy Queen on East Wylie Avenue in Washington.
Minor injuries were reported but no one was taken to the hospital.
It's unclear what the extent of the damage is, but when NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene, there was a large hole near the drive-thru.
There's been no word on what led up to the crash.
