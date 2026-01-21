3 people hospitalized after vehicle crashes into Scott Township Denny's

Multiple people were hurt after a vehicle crashed into a Denny's restaurant. The crash happened just after 9 a.m. Wednesday along Greentree Road in Scott Township.

Officials say a man was behind the wheel of a blue SUV when it launched into the structure, adding that he mistakenly hit the gas pedal instead of the brake, resulting in the incident.

There were customers inside, and according to officials, three individuals were taken to St. Clair Hospital for minor injuries and observation.

First responders also say this isn't the first time this kind of incident has happened here, and the people sitting near where the car entered are fortunate nothing more severe occurred.

The driver, who didn't appear injured, was questioned by police and left the scene with a family member.

Restaurant officials say the building is expected to be closed through the rest of this week, if not longer.