PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A car caught fire after a crash Sunday morning in Belle Vernon.

Rostraver Central Fire Department shared photos of the scene along Rostraver Road around 7:30 a.m.

Rostraver Central Volunteer Fire Dept.

The driver was never located. Rostraver Road was closed for about two hours.

Rostraver Township police are investigating.