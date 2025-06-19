Las Vegas man taken into custody after fight turns into shots fired in Mercer County

A Las Vegas man is in custody, and police in the City of Sharon are investigating a fight that turned into shots fired on Wednesday.

According to the City of Sharon Police Department, they were called to a home on Hull Street around noon. Once they arrived, the investigation began, and they learned that 33-year-old Stephen Hansen of Las Vegas had gone to the victim's house and attempted to enter his car.

At that point, the victim exited his car, and a fight took place.

The victim then retreated into his home, and Hansen followed him inside. That's when the victim fired multiple gunshots, causing Hansen to flee.

Hansen ultimately went into a nearby vacant home and was taken into custody by police.

According to police, no one was injured during the gunfire.

Hansen is now facing what police have called "numerous crimes" in relation to the incident on Wednesday afternoon.

Several law enforcement units responded to the scene, including the Mercer County Incident Response Team, Hermitage Police Department, Sharpsville Police Department, McGonigle Ambulance Service, and the Mercer County District Attorney's Office.