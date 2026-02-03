Pittsburgh-area woman fights for refund after Value City Furniture order

A woman and her husband are fighting for a $400 refund after they bought furniture from a Value City Furniture store that filed for bankruptcy.

"It shows ottoman right here, and it shows that we bought it," Jessica Reed said. "We paid in full."

Reed, of Elizabeth, bought nearly $1,500 worth of furniture from the store in West Mifflin. She knew the store was going out of business, but she was promised she'd get her order.

"As you can see here, we are just getting the sofa, the recliner and the chase, but no ottoman," she said.

The sales representative told Reed that the ottoman was a limited stock, but they would get a refund if it did not arrive. On Monday, a delivery notification showed the $400 ottoman was not there. She called the store, but was told no refunds, and she needed to take the matter to court.

"It is never a good feeling when somebody gives you false hope," Reed said.

She does not understand how she is now out the money and won't have the furniture piece to show for it.

"It's a feeling of being deceived, just being lied to and just taken money from us that we work hard for that now is just gone," Reed said. "And I have nothing to show for it when we were promised we would get that back if the item didn't come."

KDKA-TV talked to a store manager on the phone on Tuesday, and he said "no comment."

A Better Business Bureau spokesperson said the company has indicated it's no longer responding to complaints since it filed for bankruptcy and is in the process of going out of business. The BBB added that there is a claims filing process on the company's website that a consumer would have to follow for a potential refund.

Once a company files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, someone who paid for goods or services that were never delivered may have a priority claim, but they are still not guaranteed a full refund, and any refunds received are dependent on funds available in the bankruptcy estate.

"Buyer beware, and do your research before purchasing anything from a company, especially if they are going out of business," Reed said.

The chief of the West Mifflin Police Department suggests that Reed file a complaint with his department so detectives can look into it.