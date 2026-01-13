4 Pittsburgh-area Value City Furniture stores going out of business

A handful of Pittsburgh-area Value City Furniture stores are going out of business after their parent company filed for bankruptcy.

American Signature Inc., the parent company of Value City Furniture and American Signature Furniture, filed for bankruptcy in November of last year.

The going-out-of-business sale starts at 79 Value City Furniture stores across 13 states, including Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland, New York and Delaware.

There are four locations in western Pennsylvania. There are stores on Route 19 in Cranberry Township, on William Penn Highway in Monroeville, on Park Manor Boulevard in Robinson Township and on Clairton Boulevard in West Mifflin. The only other Value City Furniture store in Pennsylvania is on Jonestown Road in Harrisburg.

Ten American Signature stores in Delaware and Florida will also have sales.

According to Value City Furniture, the sale, up to 50% off, will continue while inventory lasts, and all sales are final. Gift cards are no longer accepted at any stores.

As for customers who placed deposits on products, Value City Furniture said it's trying to fulfill customer orders for items that are currently in stock. If a store is unable to fulfill an order that a customer has placed a deposit on, the customer may be able to file a claim. Value City Furniture said it's not offering refunds at this time.

Customers should continue to make their financing payments, Value City Furniture said.

Anyone with information about a recent order is asked to call customer service at 888-751-8552.