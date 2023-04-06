Valliant's Diner in Ross Township reopens after water main break

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A Ross Township diner is back open after a water main break forced it to close last month.

The main break on Evergreen Road damaged Valliant's Diner on Babcock Boulevard. Owner Gerri Valliant said the restaurant had inches of water on the ground.

The 50s-themed restaurant had to replace the floor tile and deep clean the restaurant to prevent any molding.

KDKA

Valliant said they're thankful the damage wasn't any worse and they're thankful for their loyal customers' patience. He said they were waiting for the doors to open at 6 a.m. on Thursday.

"It makes you feel good," Gerri Valliant said. "We miss our customers, you know? We've been here for so many years, we've been here for 55 years, so we have a lot of regular customers that come here all the time. They're like our family anymore, that's why they stand outside and wait for me to open the doors."